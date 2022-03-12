West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.61. The company had a trading volume of 214,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,995. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 3.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $372,878,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at about $33,295,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 92.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,362,000 after acquiring an additional 440,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

