Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Steven Madden stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. 533,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,105. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.