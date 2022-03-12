Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Steven Madden stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. 533,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,105. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.