Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.13.

GTLS traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.07. 628,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,333. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.67. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 433.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

