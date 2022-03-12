Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $28.20

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 121,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,683. The firm has a market cap of $718.11 million, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.