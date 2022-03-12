Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 41,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Passage Bio by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 1,593,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after buying an additional 505,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 373,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PASG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 438,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,713. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.68. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

