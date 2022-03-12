Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Increases By 260.8%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a growth of 260.8% from the February 13th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGAC. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 11,014.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $375,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. IG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

