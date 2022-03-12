Short Interest in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Increases By 225.6%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 225.6% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FHS traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $1.24. 278,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. First High-School Education Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First High-School Education Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First High-School Education Group by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

