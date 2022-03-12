LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 243.1% in February

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 243.1% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SCD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 19,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $15.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
