LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 243.1% in February

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 243.1% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SCD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 19,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.