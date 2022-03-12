Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 27,072,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

