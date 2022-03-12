AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

NYSE:ATY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 361,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $16.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AcuityAds by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AcuityAds by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

