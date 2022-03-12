Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Clarivate updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,813. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

