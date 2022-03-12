Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,541,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 520,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 415,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.