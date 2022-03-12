Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of XERS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

XERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 738,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,677.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 294,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 149,627 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

