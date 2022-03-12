Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.
Shares of XERS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.
XERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 738,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,677.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 294,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 149,627 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
