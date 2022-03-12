Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Calix reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of CALX traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 805,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calix by 140.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

