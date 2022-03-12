American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.54. 2,254,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 412.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

