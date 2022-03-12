Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the February 13th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MITO remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $34.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.