Short Interest in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Drops By 82.7%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 13th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.77. 11,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,951. Noble Rock Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRAC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter worth $12,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,149,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 650,030 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,352,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 384,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,897,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.