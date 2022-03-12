Real Foley Sells 12,250 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.44, for a total value of C$630,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,211.60.

Real Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Real Foley sold 665 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.01, for a total value of C$33,921.65.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$467,250.00.

Shares of TSE:TECK.A traded up C$1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting C$56.48. 1,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.09. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$28.70 and a one year high of C$56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

