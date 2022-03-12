TTP Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Pfizer makes up about 0.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 33,695,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

