Zacks: Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $163.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $150.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $668.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $3,783,277. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after buying an additional 950,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 314,463 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.44. 272,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.