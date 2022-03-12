$86.40 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will post $86.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.85 million and the highest is $87.22 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $68.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $376.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

NYSE FVRR traded down $4.91 on Monday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 749,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,010. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

