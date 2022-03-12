Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $142.07. 6,385,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average is $142.38. The company has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

