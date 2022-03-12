Analysts Expect Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $178.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $181.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year sales of $875.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $878.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vacasa.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCSA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:VCSA traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $5.91. 608,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,317. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

