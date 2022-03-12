Short Interest in Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU) Declines By 85.7%

Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGTOU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 18,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. Legato Merger Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,038,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,018,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,523,000.

