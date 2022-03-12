Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. 251,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,189. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

