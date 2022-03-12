Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. 251,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,189. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.