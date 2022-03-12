Hedget Market Capitalization Reaches $2.92 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. Hedget has a market cap of $2.92 million and $648,970.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

