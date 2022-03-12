$0.08 EPS Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Paya reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

PAYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paya by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after buying an additional 2,558,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paya by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after buying an additional 315,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 1,415,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paya by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after buying an additional 76,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,828 shares in the last quarter.

Paya stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 441,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $681.22 million, a PE ratio of -516.00 and a beta of -0.10. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

