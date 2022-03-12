stETH (Lido) One Day Trading Volume Hits $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00047166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.43 or 0.06600593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,056.78 or 0.99982395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

