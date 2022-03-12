Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.50. Leidos reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 734,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

