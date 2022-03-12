FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $145.38. 92,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.80. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $123.97 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

