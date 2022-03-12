Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock valued at $55,504,494 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 465,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,141. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

