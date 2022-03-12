Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Lifted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BND traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $80.37. 7,883,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

