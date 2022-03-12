Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $211.99. 5,509,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day moving average of $231.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.