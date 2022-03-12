Analysts Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). SeaSpine reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

SPNE stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 102,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,088. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SeaSpine by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SeaSpine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

