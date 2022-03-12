Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce $55.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.18 million and the lowest is $55.37 million. Phreesia posted sales of $41.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $211.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.59 million to $211.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $263.15 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $265.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after buying an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.43. 394,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,434. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

