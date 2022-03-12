EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $116.68. 259,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.95. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

