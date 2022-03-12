Clear Street Markets LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 43,920,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,218,289. The company has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

