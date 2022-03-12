IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 283.8% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,839. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.71.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMPACT Silver (ISVLF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.