IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 283.8% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,839. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

