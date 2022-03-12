iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 301.8% from the February 13th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 16,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

