Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $$23.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 84 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.