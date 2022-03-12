Kalmar (KALM) Price Reaches $1.62 on Top Exchanges

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $109,067.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kalmar has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.56 or 0.06594256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.98 or 1.00090898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041637 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,232,286 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

