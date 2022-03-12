Zacks: Brokerages Expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for onsemi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. onsemi posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that onsemi will report full year sales of $7.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in onsemi by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in onsemi by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,230,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

