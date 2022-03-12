$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. Equitable reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 2,627,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. Equitable has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,050 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $773,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

