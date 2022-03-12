Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $141.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

