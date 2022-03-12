Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

