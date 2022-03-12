Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Declines By 56.1%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RFIL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of RFIL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 2,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,165. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 23.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

