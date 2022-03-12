Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 937,500 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the February 13th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,606,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OXLC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.21. 1,233,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,609. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%.

About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.