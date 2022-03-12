Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 817 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.37. 7,883,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.29 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

