iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $68.65. 32,380,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

