Collective Family Office LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after buying an additional 1,078,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,380,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

